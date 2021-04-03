An action has been carried out to repair the subsidence in the road caused by the continuous action of runoff water on the old route of the regional road Visit of the General Director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, and the Mayor of Cehegín, Alicia del Amor, to the road repair work. / CARM THE TRUTH Cehegin Saturday, 3 April 2021, 10:25



The Autonomous Community improves road safety in the road that gives access to the old bridge over the Argos River, in Cehegín (RM-B21), thanks to an action to repair the subsidence in the road caused by the continuous action of runoff water on the old regional road layout. The general director of Roads, José Antonio Fernández Lladó, and the mayor of Cehegín, Alicia del Amor, visited the work this week, which will prevent the bridge abutment from being affected and will eliminate the existing danger for both pedestrians and vehicles.

The action consists of the construction of a masonry wall with concrete foundations and filling, and includes the modification of the drainage to avoid the degradation of the slope, the replacement of the services affected by the subsidence, as well as the restitution of the affected vertical signaling. The action on the road that connects Cehegín with the RM-714 (Caravaca-Calasparra) represents an investment of 45,424 euros.