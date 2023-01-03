Madrid. Scientists at the LHAASO cosmic ray observatory in China have restricted the lifetimes of heavy dark matter particles with masses between one hundred thousand and one billion gigaelectronvolts. These are the first results in this field obtained during 18 months of observation with the Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory (LHAASO), specialized in gamma rays.

Using data from the LHAASO “subarray KM2A” element, the scientists measured the intensity of ultrahigh-energy gamma rays beyond the galactic plane and placed one of the strongest limits yet for the lifetime of heavy dark matter. The limit is almost 10 times higher than previous results. It shows that dark matter of mass PeV (measure petaelectronvolts) has a lifetime of at least a thousand trillion trillion years (10^21 years).

The study has recently been published as a featured letter in Physics Review Letter.

Until now, the mysteries of dark matter and its basic properties have not ceased to be unraveled. The gravitational model of the Milky Way shows that there is a very high density of dark matter at the galactic center, and the gamma rays produced by the decay of this dark matter will radiate from the galactic center to the surroundings for hundreds of light-years or even thousands. of light years. However, the observation of ultra-high energy gamma rays produced by heavy dark matter has faced great challenges, mainly due to the presence of other background radiation.

LHAASO possesses unique potential to observe gamma rays that break up heavy dark matter and remove background events by almost six orders of magnitude above one hundred teraelectronvolts, significantly reducing interference and improving the ability to capture gamma rays, exposes a statement from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.