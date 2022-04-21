Venezuela.- Olga Mataan adult woman over 72 years old, was detained by the Venezuelan authorities after she appeared in a video where she makes a play on words using the arepasa traditional Venezuelan dish, and the wife of Nicolás Maduro, Cilia Flores.

In the video that was broadcast on social networks, Mata is seen wearing an apron while preparing arepas, a traditional dish from the South American country that is usually stuffed with cheese or some type of meat.

In the background, an audio questions what arepas are made of, to which the 72-year-old woman refers to Cilia Floresspouse of the president of Venezuela, like the “widow”common name of the arepa without filling.

“That one is not yet a widow,” says the background audio. Given this, Olga responds “but that’s what we all want”in a clear allusion to the repudiation that many of the inhabitants of Venezuela express against Maduro.

The fusion between the play on words, the mention of officials of the Venezuelan federal government and the TikTok lip sync made the Public ministry of said nation will turn a arrest warrant against older women.

The action taken by the Venezuelan authorities against Olga Mata has been described by many sectors, especially the opposition to the ruling party of Nicolás Maduro, as an attack against freedom of expression.

“#ARREST ORDER ISSUED against Olga Mata and Florencio Gil Mata: for the #Crime of (asterisk) PROMOTION TO HATE agreed by the Court… Said subjects #instigated the murder of public figures”, published on April 14 of the year in course the Venezuelan prosecutor Tarek Saab on your official account Twitter.

The legal action against the influencer is based on the law against hateendorsed by the Constituent Assembly in 2017, which establishes penalties of 20 year jail who publicly or through any means suitable for public dissemination encourages, promotes or incites hatred, discrimination or violence against a person or group of people”.

The video in question, whose original publication date is unknown, has already been removed from the TikTok account of Olga Mata, who has 159 thousand followers. The recording went viral after it was posted on Twitter.