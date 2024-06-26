Juarez City.- A total of five Mexican players had double digits in points, and the national basketball team beat its counterpart from Argentina 78-71 this Tuesday night, in the Manuel Bernardo Aguirre gym, in a preparation match for the tournament Olympic pre-qualification.

Said repechage event will take place from July 2 to 7, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Mexico will face Lithuania on day 2 and Ivory Coast on day 4, this in the first round. Of the entire pre-Olympic, which also includes Puerto Rico, Italy and Bahrain, only one team qualifies for Paris 2024.

In this Tuesday’s game, both teams, which had already met on Monday in Ciudad Juárez, had problems connecting on offense during the first quarter, and when half of that period had passed, neither of the two quintets had reached to ten points.

Argentina mostly tried from long distance, but the only quarter in which they had success in three-pointers was in the second, and this earned them a three-point lead at halftime.

Mexico had a great third period, led by Karim Rodriguez, Karim Lopez and Jorge Camacho, and they took a four-point lead over the Albicelestes. Gonzalo Corbalán was practically the one who tried the most for Argentina, from all angles, and he was difficult to stop for the Mexicans, but he was practically the only threat.

Chihuahua’s Esteban Roacho entered the court for a minute and committed a personal foul. Juan Pablo Camargo from Juárez did not see any activity.

The best scorer for Mexico was Karim López with 17 points, followed by Karim Rodríguez with 13. Camacho, Moisés Andriassi (11) and Irwin Ávals (10) also scored in double figures.