Culiacán, Sinaloa.- This Friday, May 13, the agreement was published in the Official Newspaper “El Estado de Sinaloa” by which the name of “Rosy Camacho de Aguilar” at the Sinaloense Institute of Cancerology. This at the initiative of the Governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya, signed on May 10, 2022.

The Official Newspaper “El Estado de Sinaloa” highlights that Mrs Juliana Rosalia Camacho Rojas“Rosy Camacho de Aguilar”, served as President of the System for the Integral Development of the Family of the State of Sinaloa, in the period from 2005 to 2010.

“As president of the State DIF System, but above all as a survivor of the breast cancerdedicated himself arduously to managing and promoting social programs for the benefit of Sinaloan families,” highlights the official publication.

Additionally, it should be noted that during his tenure at the head of the State DIF “he always had special concern for women, which is why he promoted the creation of the Women’s Hospital, as well as the Sinaloa Cancer Institutean institution that has been essential in the fight against this terrible disease,” the document cites.

They also highlight the work of Rosy Camacho de Aguilar to take the breast cancer detection brigades to all corners of the State, through the support of mobile units.

“Thus, it is necessary to praise and pay tribute to the work of Sinaloan women who have contributed to the development and improvement of our State, recognizing their legacy for future generations,” quotes the Official Newspaper “El Estado de Sinaloa.”