Xbox has made changes to its management team, with notable promotions for Sarah Bond and Matt Booty. According to an internal memo sent by the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, bondwho has been corporate vice president at Xboxwill now be the president of Xbox. This means that you will be responsible for managing the hardware and software platforms of Xbox.

“To manage today’s platform and build tomorrow’s platform, we are bringing together the teams that will make this possible,” he said. Spencer in the memo. “Sarah Bond will lead this team as president of Xboxbringing together Devices, Player and Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data and Analytics, and Business Development.”

Spencer also announced that Matt Bootythe head of Xbox Game Studios, will be promoted to president of game content and studios. This will include supervising the work of ZeniMax and Bethesda.

When Microsoft acquired the parent company of Bethesda, ZeniMaxin 2021, the agreement was that Bethesda would continue to operate as a separate business, with the ability to continue publishing its own games.

However, earlier this month, the head of publications at BethesdaPete Hines, announced he was leaving the company after nearly 25 years of employment.

According to the memo of Spencer, ZeniMax and Bethesda They will continue to work independently, but will now report to Bootywhich means closer collaboration on future projects.

“ZeniMax will continue to operate as a limited integration entity led by Jamie Leder, President and CEO, reporting to Matt“he explained Spencer. “We believe that an expanded gaming content organization, one that allows Xbox Game Studios and the development studies of ZeniMax Collaborating effectively will empower those world-class studios to do their best work in growing our catalog of games that players love.”

After the launch of redfall published by Bethesda and the negative reception he received, Spencer said in an interview that Xbox should have been done earlier in the game’s development, in terms of providing support to Arkane and set expectations for what a first-party game should offer.

“We didn’t do a good job at the beginning of involving Arkane Austin to help them understand what it meant to be part of Xbox and first party, and use some of our internal resources to help them move down that path even faster,” he said Spencer to Kinda Funny Games at the time. “We let them work on the game… they’re a very talented team, I love that team, and I still do, and I’m going to totally bet on them putting on another great game.

“But when [el jefe de Xbox Game Studios] Matt Booty and [el presidente de Zenimax] Jamie Leder feel, I think we can get involved earlier with our different studies.

“And I think there’s a difference when we go in when the creativity is already established in a game, and that doesn’t mean we let go, every game we send from our teams is a game of Xboxso we take full responsibility for it.”

