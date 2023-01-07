For a long time more than one artist has imagined the actress Elizabeth Olsen as Android 18 of Dragon Ball Z. It seems that some consider that there is a resemblance between the real-life actress and Akira Toriyama’s character.

In view of this, there is no shortage of fans with some talent who capture how Olsen could look characterized as this android created by Dr. Maki Gero. Of course, results vary from artist to artist.

The thing is, a new contribution from an illustrator, Celebcartoonizer, recently surfaced, showing off his concept of what Elizabeth Olsen could look like as Android 18.

To do it, she decided to be inspired by the work of a cosplayer and shared the result in your account on DeviantArt. It is the central image in this note, where you can see a drawing of the actress with blonde hair and a hairstyle similar to the one she is 18.

As for the outfit he is wearing, it is similar to how he first appeared in Dragon Ball Z. This Android 18 outfit, although it was damaged due to the battles he had, he used it again later.

That was during the Majin Buu saga. It’s a good interpretation of Olsen as this character. Surely some would like to see it in a live-action version of Toriyama’s work. But it’s a mystery how willing she would be.

What new projects does Elizabeth Olsen have?

Elizabeth Olsen’s most recent projects were the series of WandaVision from Disney+ and the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But that’s only in relation to Marvel Studios.

Olsen is involved in two programs. The first of them is the miniseries love and death from HBO Max, based on true events where this actress plays Candy Montgomery, who in 1980 was accused of murdering one of her friends with an ax.

love and death will have its premiere this year. The second program in which he participates is the second season of What If…?where she plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch again but only lending her voice.

The return of this animated series should be at the beginning of this year but it does not have a precise date. Beyond what was mentioned before, there are no details of other film or television projects. So if Elizabeth Olsen wants to be Android 18 she has a free hand.

