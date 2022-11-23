Bernice Cassar, 40-year-old mother killed by her ex with gunshots: she had reported him to the authorities

It has become almost impossible to count the terrible episodes that are happening in the last period. Another 40-year-old mother, Bernice Cassarlost his life at the hands of his partner.

The discovery took place in the Corradino industrial area in Malta. At the end ofyet another fight with his partner, something has unleashed the wrath of the man, who has decided to put an end to his life forever.

Their relationship had come to a standstill, so much so that Bernice Cassar had it too reported to the authorities.

The agents immediately set out on the man’s trail and thanks to the surveillance cameras of the streets, they are managed to track him down.

The family is saddened and angry at the same time, the relatives have pointed the finger at the police, who have not responded to the woman’s request as due. In the previous days she had gone to lean complaintbut no one lifted a finger. He had sued his ex for Domestic violence.

No one saw what really happened between the two, some witnesses said they heard some gunshots.

The story went around the world in a short time through social networks, to underline once again the importance of a immediate intervention following a report by a woman or a report by any other person about a hazard.

It’s not the first time that the end of a relationship has turned into an unforgettable tragedy. The list of women whose lives have been taken away is very long. Among the last we mention Alessandra Matteuzzishe too had filed a complaint with the authorities.

Her ex, Giovanni Padovani, waited for her under her house and attacked her first with his bare hands, then with a hammer and finally with a wrought iron bench. Then he waited for the authorities and got stoned stop.