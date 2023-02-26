Fredy Harell and Milena Warthon seem to have left controversy in the past, due to the supposed reaction that the Bazurto All Stars artist had when he found out about the victory of the Peruvian singer in Viña del Mar 2023.

After the victory of Milena Wharton At the Viña del Mar 2023 festival, a controversy arose after revealing the reaction that musician Fredy Harel, from the band Bazurto All Stars, had when hearing the name of his colleague as the winner in the folklore category. Fans interpreted his gesture as displeasure, however, his manager denied that version. Now, the Colombian musicians were seen dancing at the farewell party for the great event.

In a TikTok clip you can see the Peruvian and the Colombian dancing excitedly to the rhythm of songs like “Bombona” ​​and “La triple T” at the farewell to the event held at Quinta Vergara. In this way, rumors of a possible distance between the two were eliminated. As recalled, Hanibal Hernández, representative of the Champeta gang, denied any discomfort. “He’s not booing her. We all yelled at him out of joy, not out of being mean. Then we did a group hug. We don’t know when this took this direction,” he told The Republic.