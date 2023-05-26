It was last Wednesday, May 24, when it was announced that, as a result of a accident in Quintana Roo during the works of the Mayan Train megaproject, 2 workers died and 4 more were injured. The latter have already been identified.

Starting to build from almost the beginning of the government of President Andrés Manuel López ObradorJust under a year and a half after the administration of the Fourth Transformation ends, the companies that work on the construction of the most important railway project of this six-year term are working at forced marches.

Under this framework, yesterday local and national media reported on the incident registered in the state of Quintana Roowhere a part of the works that make up the Mayan Train is built.

It transpired that the 2 deceased and the 4 injured would have been crushed by a tree when they were carrying out their work in the mega-project of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the south of the national territory.

The four injured Maya Train workers (who are reported as serious) are:

*William Adrian C.J.22 years old, who is originally from the town of Sabidos, in the municipality of Othón Pompeyo Blanco, Quintana Roo.

*Omar Alexis BR, 27 years old, originally from the city of Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

*Martin S.T.28 years old from the state of Tabasco.

*Abel DV44 years old who comes from the state of Chiapas.

Tragedy in the Mayan Train works: two workers die and 4 are injured when a 10-meter tree falls on them

Specifically, the work accident took place in the city of Chetumalin the state of Quintana Roo, when workers who participated in the works of the railway project suffered the accident.

As detailed by the medium "Quadratin Quintana Roo"the 6 workers were on the side of the Chetumal International Airport, when bad weather caused a tree more than 10 meters high to collapse and ended up crushing them.

After the huge tree fell on them, two of the Maya Train workers lost their lives instantly, while four more were injured. At that time the identity of the victims had not been released.