Madrid. Researchers from the University of Kansas, United States, identified two sister species of primates, called “primatomorphs”, which date back about 52 million years and are the oldest to have inhabited north of the Arctic Circle, they publish in the journal PLOS ONE.

Lead author Kristen Miller, a doctoral student at the Biodiversity Institute and Museum of Natural History at the University of Kansas, explained that both species, ignacius mckennai and I.dawsonaeare descended from a common ancestor who headed north and possessed a spirit “to go boldly where no primate had gone before.”

The specimens were discovered on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, Canada, in sediment layers related to the early Eocene, a time of warmer temperatures that could predict how ecosystems will fare in coming years due to climate change.

“No primate relatives have ever been found at such extreme latitudes,” Miller said. They are usually found around the equator, in tropical regions. I was able to do a phylogenetic analysis, which helped me understand how the Ellesmere Island fossils are related to species found in the mid-latitudes of North America, in places like New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. Even in Texas we have some fossils that also belong to this family.”

The Arctic Circle was much warmer when these close evolutionary cousins ​​of primates lived, a boreal ecosystem that was home to a plethora of early Cenozoic vertebrates, including ancient crocodiles, but just as it is today remained mostly dark for half the year. This, according to Miller, could have prompted both species to develop teeth and jaws that were more robust than those of other primates of the time.

“A lot of what we do in paleontology is to look at the teeth: they are the best preserved.” she held. Those of these species “are super rare compared to their closest relatives. What I’ve done in the past two years is try to understand what they ate, and whether they ate different materials than their mid-latitude counterparts.”

Miller and the study co-authors believe that food was much more difficult to find during the winter months, when Arctic primates were likely forced to consume harder materials.

“We think that this could be the greatest physical challenge of the ancient environment for these animals,” said lead author Chris Beard, of the Biodiversity Institute and Distinguished Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Kansas.

“To survive the long arctic winters, they had to resort to ‘reserve foods’ such as nuts and seeds,” he concluded.