The findings, published in molecular ecology, could help bring life back to Earth after increasingly large and severe fires.

Researchers led by mycologist Sydney Glassman visited the area affected by a major fire in California in 2018 and nine times over the following year and compared the charred soil with samples of nearby unburned soil. Their findings show that the total mass of microbes dropped between 50 and 80 percent after the fire, and did not recover during that first year.

However, some survived. “Certain species increased in abundance, and in fact there were really rapid changes in abundance over time in burned soils,” Glassman said in a statement. “There was no change in the unburned soils.”

It wasn’t just one type of bacteria or fungus that survived. Rather, it was a parade of microbes that took turns dominating the burned soil in that first year after the fire.

“Interesting changes occurred in these microorganisms over time. When one species decreased, another increased,” he added.

At first, they found microbes that were highly tolerant of fire and heat. Later, fast-growing organisms with many spores, capable of taking advantage of space with little microbial competition, seemed to dominate. By the end of the year, organisms capable of consuming charcoal and other nitrogen-rich debris from the fire dominated.

Certain microbes, called methanotrophs, regulate the breakdown of the greenhouse gas methane. Fabiola Pulido-Chávez, PhD candidate in phytopathology at the UCR and first author of the study, observed that the genes involved in methane metabolism were duplicated in post-fire microorganisms.

“This exciting finding suggests that post-fire microbes can ‘eat’ methane for carbon and energy, and potentially help us reduce greenhouse gases,” he explained.

The researchers are still studying whether the fungi and bacteria they found were able to thrive at different times as a result of their unique and varied traits, or whether there is another reason for the changes they observed in the soil.

“We believe that one organism cannot be good at all the skills necessary to thrive in burned soil,” Glassman said. “If it’s good at tolerating heat, it’s probably not that good at growing fast.”

What the researchers observed in the soil bears some resemblance to the human body’s response to major stress.

People suffer from a disease and take antibiotics. The medicine destroys the bacteria in the person’s intestine, and new organisms begin to appear that were not there before or did not have a large presence.