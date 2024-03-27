On Tuesday night, the search for six missing people was suspended after the collapse of a bridge in Baltimore, since it is presumed that they died. authorities of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras confirm the presence of compatriots among the victimswhile a state of emergency was declared in the area.

During the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, a container shipthe Dali, crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimoretriggering the collapse of one of the most important bridges in the United States, causing the death of 6 Latino migrants.

Coast Guard Vice Adm. Shannon Gilreath, in a news conference about the search operations, noted the unlikely possibility of finding The missing alive, considering the duration of the search and the temperature of the water.

Among the missing are two Guatemalan workersaccording to the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry, as well as Mexican and Honduran citizensconfirmed by the respective embassies.

The tragic event was captured by video surveillance cameras, showing how a container ship collided with a pillar of the bridge, causing its partial collapse and immersing several workers in the waters of the Patapsco River.

A ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Photo: AFP

The quick response of the ship's crew, who issued a call for help, stopped traffic and saved lives, being praised as heroes by the governor of the state of Maryland, Wes Moore, who declared a state of emergency in the region.

Missing Latinos confirmed

The Mexican embassy in the United States confirmed this Tuesday that there are Mexican citizens identified as Carlos, Alex and Julio, among the six victims of the accident.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Mexican embassy explained that there are people from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador among the six victims, but did not specify the exact number or give details about their identities.

Previously, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala had confirmed that two are Guatemalans: a 26-year-old man from San Luis (Petén) and another 35-year-old from Camotán (Chiquimula).

For its part, the chancellery of Honduras confirmed the death of the migrant Maynor Suazo. The Honduran was working his night shift on the bridge, where “the accident surprised her,” said the vice chancellor of that country, Antonio García, to Noticiero TN5 of Tegucigalpa.

Ship's crew emerged unharmed

The Danish giant Maersk confirmed having chartered the ship, operated by the shipping company Synergy Group. “We are horrified by what happened,” Maersk wrote in a statement.

“All members of crew, including the two pilots, have been located and there is no record of any injuries,” Synergy Marine Group stated in a note.

The investigation should determine how the crash of a single ship was able to destroy several arches of the metal bridge.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge

The 2.6 km, four-lane bridge crosses the Patapsco River southwest of Baltimorean industrial and port city on the American Atlantic coast.

More than 11 million vehicles circulate through it a year, about 31,000 a day. Has the name of Francis Scott Key, author of the lyrics of the American anthem.

The port of Baltimore It is the main one on the east coast of the United States and the ninth most important in the country, as reported by EFE.

The maritime traffic website MarineTraffic stated that the container ship with the Singapore flag named “Dali” stopped under the bridge. Records show that the ship was heading from Baltimore to Colombo, in Sri Lanka.