Police detained a 21-year-old man and identified him as the prime suspect in the mass shooting at a supermarket that left 10 people dead. The authorities have not yet been able to clarify the motives for the attack.

The US authorities managed to arrest the main suspect in the March 22 shooting, registered in a supermarket in the town of Boulder, in the state of Colorado. The subject is 21 years old and his name is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. The agents managed to capture him after an exchange of shots in which the man was hit in the leg and wounded.

The shooting occurred 28 miles northwest of Denver. Alissa is a native of the state of Colorado, but it is not yet known what was the motivation for this attack that left 10 fatalities. The authorities also believe that he was the sole perpetrator of the shooting.

“Why has this happened? We don’t have the answer yet. The investigation is still in its early stages,” said Colorado District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

The 10 victims, whose names were revealed at a press conference on Tuesday morning, March 23, are between 20 and 65 years old. Among those killed is a 51-year-old war veteran.

The scene of the shooting was partially destroyed after the attack in which 10 people were killed. In Boulder, Colorado, on March 23, 2021. © Alyson McClaran / Reuters

Alissa is expected to be transferred to the county jail as soon as she is released for her injuries, after which she would face 10 counts of murder.

The shooting happened around 2:30 pm local time, at a King Soopers chain store. Boulder is a quiet town of about 100,000 people north of Denver, and this has shocked the state and the entire country.

Several images were disseminated on social networks in which it appeared how the suspect shot people. In them, several of those who died during the attack were also observed.

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told The Associated Press news agency that the attacker used an AR-15 rifle, a light semi-automatic rifle. Authorities are now trying to register the origin of the weapon.

Monday’s attack was the seventh mass killing this year in the United States, following the March 16 shooting that left eight people dead at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area, according to a database compiled by AP, USA Today and Northeastern University.

Biden Calls for Legislating the Use of Assault Weapons

Reactions to the attack have not been long in coming. Several Democrats again advocated gun regulation. Citizens of several states in the country have relatively easy access to weapons and ammunition, something that has materialized in different massacres in recent decades.

US President Joe Biden commented on what happened in Colorado and regretted that less than a week after observing similar events in Georgia, it happened again.

“I do not need to wait another minute and much less an hour to take common sense measures that will save lives in the future,” Biden said at a press conference, adding that “we can ban assault weapons.”

There is a great deal we do not know about the killer, his motivation, and other critical aspects about this shooting, but know this: as president, I will use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe. – President Biden (@POTUS) March 23, 2021

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was in the same line by ensuring that it is time to start regulating and restricting the use of weapons in the United States due to the great damage that these types of situations cause.

The debate between restricting access to guns and ammunition is one of the most heated in American politics. Most Democrats advocate tougher and tougher control of these devices, while most Republicans argue that gun ownership is a constitutional right of Americans.

In recent years, lobbies such as the National Rifle Association have lobbied so that, despite numerous massacres, access to weapons is not restricted, claiming that they are necessary for personal protection.

Colorado is precisely one of the states most affected by this type of attack. In 2012, there was a mass shooting at the Aurora cinema in which 12 people were killed and 58 injured.

Although perhaps the most remembered massacre is the one perpetrated in a Columbine secondary school in 1999. In this attack, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, two students from the center, attacked their classmates and teachers with semiautomatic weapons and pistols for several minutes. In the attack 15 people died, including the attackers.

