They identify the proteins associated with loneliness that increase the risk of vascular problems and infections

That being alone worsens health is a widely known fact in medicine, to the point that some authors believe that it is a risk comparable to that of smoking and obesity. But what are the physiological mechanisms that are activated in this situation? A team of British and Chinese researchers has just taken a giant leap by identifying a series of proteins that appear in the blood of people who live alone and that are associated with increased risks of strokes, type 2 diabetes and infections.

Juan Manuel García: “Loneliness is an individual feeling, but it is caused by structural social failures”

The results are described this Friday in an article published in the journal Nature Human Behavior and are based on the analysis of “proteomes” (the set of proteins) in blood samples donated by more than 42,000 adults between 40 and 69 years old participating in the UK Biobank. This has allowed the scientists behind the work to see which proteins were present at higher levels among socially isolated or lonely people and how these proteins were related to worse health.

The five “loneliness proteins”

Researchers from the universities of Cambridge and Fudan (China) first calculated the social isolation and loneliness scores of individuals, based on criteria such as whether the person lives alone and how often they have social contact with other people and whether they participate in social activities. They then analyzed the individual proteomes and adjusted for factors such as age, sex, and socioeconomic background.

In a first screen, the team found 175 proteins associated with social isolation and 26 proteins associated with loneliness, but after applying a statistical technique known as Mendelian randomization, they identified five proteins whose abundance can be specifically attributed to loneliness.

Regarding one of these proteins, called ADM, there are previous studies that indicate that it plays a role in the response to stress and in the regulation of social hormones such as oxytocin. The team also found a strong association between ROM and the volume of the insula, a brain center for interoception, our ability to perceive what is happening inside our body. Higher levels of ADM were also linked to a higher risk of premature death.

Another of the proteins, ASGR1, is associated with higher cholesterol and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, while the remaining three proteins play roles in the development of insulin resistance, atherosclerosis (‘thickening’ of the arteries) and cancer progression.

A global public health problem

“We know that social isolation and loneliness are linked to worse health, but we have never understood why,” he says. Chun Shenco-author of the article, in a press release from the University of Cambridge. “Our work has highlighted a number of proteins that appear to play a key role in this relationship, and the levels of some proteins in particular increase as a direct consequence of loneliness.”

“There are more than 100,000 proteins and many of their variants in the human body,” he emphasizes. Jianfeng Fengfrom the University of Warwick. “The proteins we have identified give us clues about the biology underlying poor health among socially isolated or lonely people, highlighting why social relationships play such an important role in keeping us healthy.”

“These findings highlight the importance of social contact to keep us healthy,” he concludes. Barbara Sahakianresearcher at the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge. “More and more people of all ages report feeling alone. That’s why the World Health Organization has described social isolation and loneliness as a ‘global public health problem’. “We need to find ways to address this growing problem and keep people connected to help them stay healthy.”

An advance with limitations

Eduard Sabidóresearcher and head of the CRG/UPF joint proteomics unit, believes that this work represents a great advance in understanding the molecular impact of loneliness and social isolation. “Although there are already previous research In this line, this work is distinguished by the magnitude of its analysis and highlights the power of current proteomic techniques when combined with existing biobanks,” he explains to elDiario.es. “However, it is important to note that the findings are limited to plasma, and many of these mechanisms may operate in other tissues and organs, such as the brain, where strategies can probably be developed in the future to mitigate their effects on our health.”

In his opinion, and although corrections have been made for multiple factors, such as income level, age, sex and weight (BMI), the population nature of the study implies that there are many other additional factors that can influence the results, requiring a cautious approach in interpreting the data.

Along the same lines, it is manifested Manuel Colladoexpert researcher in aging at the National Center for Biotechnology (CNB-CSIC), who believes that these efforts are very good, but they are limited. “It could be that other types of molecules present in plasma are even more predictive,” he warns. Despite these limitations, he believes that these efforts to “put a face” to the biological effects of loneliness and social isolation are very positive. “Investigating health risk markers related to loneliness is very good even if they may not serve as such, because they can also provide clues to the associated pathological process,” he points out.

Juan Manuel Garcíadoctor in Sociology, professor at the Pablo de Olavide University and director of the first European chair focused on studying unwanted loneliness, points out that in the study they equate social isolation with living alone, when reality is a little more complex. “Loneliness is something that is built little by little and it would also be advisable to take that temporal dimension into account,” he explains. In his opinion, the risk of this type of approach is that they open the door to a medicalization of loneliness.

“It is obvious that it has very clear consequences in terms of health, but having a pill for loneliness will never be possible.” Juan Manuel García

— Director of the first European chair focused on studying unwanted loneliness

“I think that does a disservice to people who find themselves in that situation, more than anything because there is an enormous diversity of loneliness,” says García. “It is obvious that it has consequences that are very clear in terms of health at all levels, physical, mental, social, community and, ultimately, public health, but having a pill for loneliness will never be possible, because it truly does not It is a disease.”