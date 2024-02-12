The authorities of the state of Texas (southern United States) They identified the author of the shooting at an evangelical church in Houstonwhich left two dead and a child injured, as reported this Monday, February 12, by several local media.

Moreno, who is one of the deceased, died on Sunday during the attack due to shots fired by two off-duty police officers.

The woman was carrying an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.the media detailed.

Chain ABC News explained that the attacker had written the phrase “Free Palestine” about the weapon.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive behind the shooting at Lakewood Church, a large temple founded by the father of the well-known televangelist Joel Osteen through which some 45,000 worshipers pass weekly.

A 5 year old boy who apparently arrived with Moreno, was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition.

The other victim of the attack was a 57 year old manwho was shot in the leg.

The two security agents, who attended Lakewood Church as worshipers outside of their service hours, They were placed on administrative leave until the investigation is concluded.

The church where the shooting took place is owned by a well-known pastor, Joel Osteen, and was founded by his father in the 1950s in what was a sports venue.

Osteen told the media after learning of the shooting: “We don't understand why these things happen, but we know God is in control.”



Osteen's televised sermons reach about 100 countries, according to local media.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “Our hearts go out to those affected by today's tragic shooting and to the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston. “Places of worship are sacred.”.

Our hearts are with those impacted by today's tragic shooting in Houston. Places of worship are sacred. I have spoken with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support of Texas to bring this criminal to justice. Join Cecilia and me in praying for the Lakewood Church community. pic.twitter.com/OVr7pJ0g7Q — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 11, 2024

EFE

