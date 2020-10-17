An 18-year-old Chechen man has been identified as the murderer of the beheaded history professor in Paris last Friday for having shown in class some cartoons of Muhammad in the satirical weekly ‘Charlie Hebdo’, whose offices were attacked in January 2015 by sympathizers of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

As reported by judicial sources ‘Le Figaro’, the individual from the Russian republic of Chechnya, who had been born in Moscow, he was shot dead by the French Police and had no record or evidence of being radicalized.

Nine people arrested



The Paris Prosecutor’s Office has also informed the French newspaper that five other people have been arrested this morning in the Parisian capital. It would be about two parents of students from the educational center where the victim worked and three other acquaintances of the murderer. With these arrests, there are already nine individuals who have been brought to justice.

Complaints to the teacher for showing the cartoons of the prophet



According to the sources of ‘Le Figaro’, The parents arrested by the Police this morning have filed a complaint against the teacher in recent days for teaching the cartoons of the prophet, whose representation is totally prohibited by the Islam.

The teacher was assassinated around 5:00 p.m.

The gendarmes have been investigating the events for the last few hours and, according to the current status of the investigation, the professor would have been beheaded on Friday at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (in the Yvelines department, near Paris), about 5:00 p.m.

There they discovered the victim and, already in the town of Eragny-sur-Oise (in the annexed department of Val-d’Oise), They found the young murderer, who threatened the agents with a knife before being shot dead by the police.

Teacher support



The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has shown some words of support to teachers: “I extend my condolences to his family and the French. My thoughts are also with the teachers, in France and all over Europe. Without them there are no citizens. Without them there is no democracy ”.

The French Prime Minister, Jean castex, has shown his outrage at the crime in a meeting with teachers’ unions and has stated: “The attack on the professor is a blow from Islamist terrorism to the heart of the republic.”