Ciudad Juarez.– The victim of wilful homicide reported on Sunday night at the General Hospital was officially identified by the Northern District Attorney’s Office as José Albino CN, 45 years old.

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear, as the Prosecutor’s Office has not determined whether it was a robbery, deprivation of liberty or the result of another crime that ended in the shooting of the man.

So far, the information available is that the victim was transferred by his son, although he arrived without vital signs.

On Sunday night, around 9:36 p.m., official reports indicated the arrival of a man with no vital signs at the General Hospital but with traces of gunshot wounds.

Following the notification, public security authorities such as state and municipal police, the Army, the National Guard and the Ministerial Police went to the scene to take note of the case.

The person arrived around 9:00 p.m. and since then the investigation work began, without the social representation having made public any possible line of work so far.

On Sunday night, social representation personnel indicated that there are two versions: a robbery and a deprivation of liberty.

Unofficial versions link the murder with the events that occurred around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Camino Viejo a San José and Misión Diego de Alcalá streets, where a person was reported injured by gunshots aboard a black Nissan Versa, allegedly a digital platform driver, who was attacked from a pickup truck.

One of the versions of the Prosecutor’s Office, reported internal personnel, is that of a deprivation of liberty around that same time, 3:00 in the afternoon.

A private security guard at the hospital said that the victim was left without vital signs in the emergency area, without any information being given about the alleged perpetrators, which was contradicted by the version of the Prosecutor’s Office that it was his son who transferred him.

[email protected]

#identify #man #shot #died