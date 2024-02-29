Tired of the thefts and crime of which they had been victims repeatedly, An elderly couple decided to electrify the back door of their house in Argentina to prevent them from being robbed again.

Thus, when a man tried to enter, it did not even take a few seconds for him to receive a electric shock so strong that it left him lying on the ground.

On February 26, 2024, while the owners of the house were in a hospital due to health complications, a young man tried to enter the house of the two older adults with his face covered from the back.

The thief took advantage of the fact that the city of Corrientes, Argentina, was being hit by heavy rain so that the neighbors would not notice.

However, when he knocked on the door he received a shock of 220 volts that made him scream so loudly that the neighbors came out to see what was happening.

The young man died at the scene with his left arm completely stuck to the door. Some witnesses say the shock of electricity lasted longer because of the rain.

Who was the thief?

The man who died after the discharge was identified as Rodrigo Barrios, 24 years oldand was a neighbor of the elderly.

In fact, both grandparents pointed out that He had already stolen them repeatedly.

'El Clarín' of Argentina reported that, apparently, the young man stole construction materials from them that they sold to exchange them for drugs.

The deceased's brother did not make any statements. However, he told the local press that he had a future in football, which was cut short by drugs.

Man died electrocuted after trying to rob a home

How was the body transported?

According to the media 'Telediario', The deceased young man spent several hours stuck to the door.



The police had to receive the help of an electrical company to cut off the power supply to the home.

With this, the authorities were able to transfer the body of Rodrigo Barrios to the morgue.

What happens when the body receives an electric shock?​

When the body receives an electric shock, lThe symptoms are related to the type and strength of the voltagethe time it was in contact with the electricity and the way it passed through the body.

An electric current can cause, according to the portal MedlinePlus:

– A heart attack due to the electrical effect on the heart.

– Muscle destructionnerves and tissues by a current that passes through the body.

– thermal burns by contact with the electrical source.

– Fall or get injured after contact with electricity.

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

