Leon, Guanajuato.- Last Tuesday a man was killed aboard a van in León, Guanajuato, in the Chilpancingo Congress Boulevard, The victim has already been identified. Attorney General of Guanajuatoconfirmed that it was Jorge Humberto, 44 ​​years old, nicknamed “El Chon”.

The reason for victim’s death, were the strong injuries he received to the skull and face due to the impact of a firearm. The truck in which he was traveling suffered damage to the windshield, body and paint, as well as the window glass. Authorities in the area confirmed that they seized more than a dozen percussion capsall short arms.

The attack occurred at 8:00 p.m. on the boulevard Chilpancingo Congress almost corner with Antonio Madrazo Boulevard, In front of the Domingo Santa Ana baseball stadium, Jorge Humberto was traveling in his truck when a man blocked his path in a vehicle and shot him more than 15 times, witnesses in the area reported.

Unofficially, it was commented that the victim was leaving his business in the Las Trojes Winery Center, however this has not been confirmed by the authorities, Jorge Humberto received several shots in the chest and skull, the latter causing death. Tuesday that the Emergency System, 911 received this alert homicide.

The road was closed from the pedestrian area to the traffic circle. Antonio Madrazo Boulevard by local police. Unofficially, it was commented that the aggressors who were traveling on a motorcycle were arrested, but this has not yet been officially confirmed by the authorities.