Jesse Domínguez, a 34-year-old aspiring actor who lived on the streets because he was going through a bad time, was the victim of a California Highway Patrol (HCP) officer who shot him after an incident that occurred in the middle of a freeway in Los Angeles. The man was walking in the westbound lanes of Interstate 105 in southern Los Angeles County when the deadly encounter occurred.

The incident occurred last Sunday, after Dominguez got into a confrontation with the CHP officer, who ultimately shot him several times after he allegedly attacked him with an electric immobilizer. A video captured by a bystander and shared on social media showed the officer on top of Dominguez as they struggled on the pavement..

In a statement, the CHP reported that the officer responded to an emergency call and tried to convince Dominguez to leave the highway, but he refused and began a struggle with the officer. During the altercation, the man allegedly grabbed the officer’s Taser and used it on him. “After the pedestrian used the weapon against the officer and in fear for his safety, the officer fired his service weapon.“stated the Highway Patrol.

Domínguez arrived lifeless at a hospital. The CHP has so far refrained from identifying the officer or providing additional details about the altercation. The California Department of Justice is investigating the incident, as required by state law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday.

Family of murdered pedestrian reveals their complicated personal situation

Jesse Domínguez’s family revealed to Los Angeles Times who was an aspiring actor facing homelessness, mental health, and substance abuse issues. They said they believe he was going through a mental health or drug use crisis at the time of the incident..

“He wasn’t trying to hurt anyone. Why did he have to use that kind of force? After [el oficial] “He had already fired his gun once, why did he get up and then do it again and again and again?” his stepmother told the newspaper. The family reported that Dominguez was staying near the highway and that he began carrying a taser to protect himself after receiving threats from other residents.

In the video captured by a motorist and spread on social networks, The officer is seen fighting against Domínguez in the middle of a closed section of the highway, which culminated in at least four shots fired by the officer at the pedestrian. In California, Highway Patrol officers are not required to wear body cameras.