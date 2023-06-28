Why are some MS sufferers in wheelchairs while others continue to run marathons? The answer to this question, which for years has been a headache for specialists in this disease, now seems to be closer. A study involving 70 institutions and involving more than 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis has discovered the first genetic variant associated with the severity of disease progression. The finding, published in the journal Nature, also opens the door to developing new treatments.

In multiple sclerosis, the immune system mistakenly attacks the brain and spinal cord, causing flare-ups of symptoms known as relapses, as well as long-term degeneration, called progression. Despite the development of effective treatments for relapse, none can significantly prevent the accumulation of disability.

The study findings shed light on a genetic variant that increases the severity of the disease, providing the first real progress in understanding and combating this aspect of multiple sclerosis. “Inheriting this genetic variant from both parents accelerates the time to need a walking aid by nearly four years,” said Sergio Baranzini, a UCSF professor of neurology and co-senior author of the study.

“Understanding how the variant exerts its effects on MS severity will pave the way for a new generation of treatments that can prevent disease progression,” says Stephen Sawcer, a professor at the University of Cambridge and the other co-lead author.

The research is the result of a large international collaboration of more than 70 institutions around the world, led by researchers from UCSF (United States) and the University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) and which has also included Spanish participation: Yolanda Blanco , Sara Llufriu and Albert Saiz, from the Neuroimmunology-Multiple Sclerosis Unit of Hospital Clínic Barcelona and the IDIBAPS Pathogenesis of Autoimmune Neuronal Diseases group, and Xavier Montalban, Manuel Comabella, Sunny Malhotra and Luciana Midaglia, from the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Catalonia (Cemcat).

Previous studies have shown that the risk of multiple sclerosis is mainly due to dysfunction of the immune system, a dysfunction that can be treated to slow down the disease. But these risk factors do not explain the different evolution of sclerosis, that is, because ten years after diagnosis, some affected lead a completely normal life and others are confined to a wheelchair.

The researchers explain that they combined data from more than 12,000 people with sclerosis to complete a genome-wide association study (GWAS), which uses statistics to carefully link genetic variants to particular characteristics. In this case, the traits of interest were related to the severity of the disease, including the years that passed for each person from the time of diagnosis to reaching a certain level of disability.

After examining more than seven million genetic variants, the scientists found one variant that was associated with faster disease progression. The variant lies between two genes with no prior connection to multiple sclerosis, called DYSF and ZNF638. The former is involved in repairing damaged cells, and the latter helps control viral infections. The proximity of the variant to these genes suggests that they may be involved in disease progression.

These genes are normally active within the brain and spinal cord, rather than the immune system. The results of the study suggest that resilience and repair in the nervous system determine the course of sclerosis progression.

“While it seems obvious that your brain’s resilience to injury would determine the severity of a disease such as multiple sclerosis, this new study has pointed us to the key processes underlying this resilience,” the researchers write. The findings provide the first clues to address the nervous system component of sclerosis.