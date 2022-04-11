Navolato Sinaloa.- As Brando “N”, and about 18 to 20 years old, the body found was identified Sunday afternoon next to the Guadalupe pantheon belonging to La Palma, Navolato. And who had his address in the community of Caimancito.

The dead body of the victim was located between a canal of a milpa and the pantheon before indicated on Sunday afternoon at about 5:40 p.m. when the body was reported by some neighbors who at that time were cleaning some tubs when they saw the body, public security agents and ducklings from the prosecution immediately moved to carry out the corresponding investigations.

Minutes later he was claimed by his relatives at the semefo amphitheater facilities by his relatives who identified him.

