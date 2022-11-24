Agents of the Totana Local Police have identified the perpetrator of several acts of vandalism that occurred on Rambla de La Santa avenue on Sunday, October 23. It happened when a telephone notice was received that a person, wearing a striped shirt and cap, had just hit the windshield and mirror of a car, causing damage.

The agents went to the place, verifying that there were several damaged mirrors from different vehicles, as well as a rear window, as well as an ornamental ceramic vase, located next to the Cruz de los Hortelanos bridge, also damaged.

Once the person who matched the description was located, they were identified, while the owners of the vehicles were notified so that they could report the damage caused.

Likewise, during the last weekend of October, the Local Police officers made nineteen administrative complaints, for violation of municipal ordinances and other regional or state regulations, such as issuing ten records for alcohol consumption on public roads.

The agents also filed a report for lighting a barbecue in the street and throwing beer bottles. Other actions by local agents were related to the irregular stay in Spanish territory, disorders on public roads. Lastly, according to police sources, two reports were filed for noise and vibrations that caused discomfort to the neighborhood.