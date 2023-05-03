A sexual predator of record was found dead on a rural Oklahoma property with his wife, teenage children and two teenage visitors, kept the family “under lock and key” and he always had to know where they were, the wife’s house, the mother said Tuesday.

Janette May59, of Westville, said the controlling behavior of jesse mcfadden It was worrisome, but the family didn’t find out about his criminal record until a few months ago.

“He lied to my daughter and convinced her that it was all a big mistake,” Mayo told The Associated Press in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “He was very modest.

He was very distant, usually very quiet, but kept my daughter and kids basically under lock and key. She had to know where they were at all times, which sent up red flags.”

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said Monday that the bodies found near the town of Henryetta were believed to include those of two missing teenagers Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, along with McFadden, the felon with whom authorities said the teens had been traveling. But Rice said the state medical examiner would have to confirm the identities of the victims.

“We’re not looking anymore,” Rice said Monday morning, adding: “Our hearts go out to families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else.”

Mayo said he was notified by the sheriff’s office Monday night that the other four victims They were her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James May, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. Mayo said Tiffany Guess was close friends with Webster and Brewer, who were spending the weekend with the family.

While Rice declined to provide details of how they died, Mayo said the sheriff’s office told her her daughter and grandchildren were found. shot dead on the property.

Grim discovery in Oklahoma keeps USAat a dizzying rate of mass murder by 2023 and could see the number of people killed in mass murder surpass 100 in the year.