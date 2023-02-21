In 1992 various artifacts made from organic materials were found in the Roman fort of Vindolanda, UK. Wooden tablets with writings, a pair of boxing gloves and 2,000 other objects were recovered. More than 30 years later, researchers from Newcastle Universities and Dublin College re-examined one of the pieces originally identified as a darning tool and now found its possible use as a sexual artifact.

Stone and wooden phalluses have already been recognized as part of the Roman world, used as a way to ward off bad luck. Often the members were portrayed in frescoes and mosaics, or formed part of the decoration of other objects, such as knives and pottery; while there are also vestiges of small penises made of bone or metal used in arts or necklaces. However, the one from Vindolanda is the first example of a wooden sexual object to be identified.

The few remains made of wood are probably due to the fact that most of them were burned or broken and, therefore, were never preserved. The Vindolanda phallus analyzed is 160 millimeters long and carved from young ash wood, with a broad cylindrical base that has a convex end, a narrower shaft, and a glans-like shaped tip. In addition, the experts determined through a tactile exploration that the object is softer at the tips, which could indicate repeated contact in those areas after use.

explore other explanations

In addition to the one that points to its use as a sexual object, the scientists are exploring three different explanations about the purpose that the piece could have originally had. In their results, they point out the possibility that the instrument, due to its size that allows an easy grip by hand, could have been used as the pestle of a mortar, whether for culinary, cosmetic or medicinal purposes.

Another possible function that experts indicate is that the phallus may have been inserted inside a statue so that passers-by could touch it to absorb good fortune or activate protection against misfortune, something that was common in the Roman Empire. If this is the case, the sculpture may have been located at the entrance of an important building, such as the house of the commanding officer or the headquarters building. However, the evidence suggests that the piece was in an interior, or at least in an exterior location.

Proving that Vindolanda’s phallus was used as a sexual tool is difficult. Despite explicitly mimicking the anatomical shape of a penis, neither that fact nor its size is indicative enough. Nor is it possible to trace signs of lubricant, since no substance or human secretion has a chance of surviving archaeologically.

“The size of the phallus and the fact that it was carved out of wood raises a number of questions about its use in antiquity. We cannot be sure of its intended use, in contrast to most phallic objects that make symbolic use of that shape for a clear function, such as in a good luck charm. We know that the ancient Romans and Greeks used sexual implements, this object from Vindolanda could be an example of one,” added archaeologist Rob Collins from Newcastle University.

Although its interpretation as a sexual object is complicated, the researchers add that “we should be prepared to accept the presence of dildos and the manifestation of sexual practices in the material culture of the past.”