Researchers led by a Brazilian scientist have achieved identify a specific set of neurons related to compulsive food seeking.

This discovery, presented in a study published in the prestigious journal Nature Communications, promises to open new perspectives in the treatment of eating disorders such as bulimia and anorexia.

The discovery of these neurons, called VGAT and located in the periaqueductal gray matter region of the brain, surprised the researchers, who were originally researching anxiety and not eating.

The activation of these cells, which was expected to inhibit fear and panic reactions, instead triggered a rampant search for food, according to Brazilian neuroscientist Fernando Reis, lead author of the study.

Using a technique that combines light stimulation and bioengineering in mice, the scientists managed to selectively activate these neurons, observing revealing results.

Even when the animals were completely satiated, the activation of VGAT neurons triggered a frantic search for food, leading them to consume more than normal. On the other hand, when these neurons were inhibited in starved animals, a reduction in their food consumption was observed.

This discovery has significant implications for the understanding and treatment of eating disorders, which affect millions of people around the world.

With information from EFE