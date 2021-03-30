When the police officers stopped the vehicle, they detected several clients inside who claimed to have paid for the transport Stock image of a taxi passing through a police checkpoint. / Martinez Bueso

Last Saturday afternoon, agents of the Local Police Corps of Alhama de Murcia they observed the circulation of a tourism that they suspected could be carrying out passenger transport without carrying the corresponding license plate with a blue background, mandatory for taxis and transport vehicles with driver (VTC).

The agents ordered the arrest of the vehicle, detecting inside several clients, who later reported having paid a fee. economic amount for said transport, as well as advertising material for the services offered by the driver. Based on all the observations, the agents concluded that the activity was indeed analogous to discretionary public passenger transport.

After reviewing the documentation provided by the driver, it was confirmed that did not have municipal authorization to perform taxi service nor regional authorization to perform VTC service, so the vehicle was immobilized and the corresponding complaint was filed.