Companies are born, develop, some are reconverted, others are absorbed and the vast majority die. Business demographic studies they conclude that this logic is repeated in all parts of the world. Except for some notable cases of survival, such as Kongo Gumi, a small millenary Japanese firm (it was founded in 578) and that works to this day.

Lasted 1,442 years with an unusual specialty, the construction of Buddhist temples, many of which are icons of Japan. Based in the city of Osaka (participated in the building of the famous Osaka Castle in the 16th century), Kongo Gumi belonged to the same family for 40 generations until 2006, when it became part of the Takamatsu conglomerate as an independent business unit. Today it has 120 employees, most of them carpenters trained in ancestral techniques.

The data is part of a detailed report of Business Financing, an English portal specialized in finance, whose objective was identify the oldest companies in each country, like Banco Provincia (1822) in Argentina. Its authors explain that they began the task “by reviewing various sources on the Internet and once we made the list, we investigated each company to find out if they were still operating. If we weren’t sure, we didn’t include them on the maps. “

The vast majority of millennial companies are concentrated in Asia and Europe. Although there is no single pattern of survival, the vast majority belong to items that withstood the passing of centuries: inns, restaurants, pubs, wineries and mints. Even in the top ten of the oldest figures “Ma Yu Ching’s Bucket Chicken House”, a kind of fast food that works in China since 1153. Surprise? Not so much. In Pompeii (buried in AD 79 by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius) they have just discovered a place where you can eat on the go, a typical ancient custom.

Osaka Castle, one of the constructions in which Kongo Gumi participated.

In chronological order and after Kongo Gumi appears St. Peter Stifts Kulinarium (it opened in 803), a restaurant located in Salzburg, Austria, and that operates inside the Abbey of St. Peter. The third is the German winery and inn Staffelter Hof Winery, inaugurated in 862 in the city of Kröv. For almost a thousand years it belonged to an abbey that sold wines and spirits (something traditional) to cover expenses. Two years later, in 864, it was inaugurated Monnaie from Paris (Mint), which today prints and produces euros for the entire European Union.

The list continues with The Royal Mint (the Royal Mint), in England, which has been open since 886. Unlike its French first cousin, it is not a public company (it belongs to Her Majesty’s Treasury) and currently supplies the pounds (both coins and bills) that circulate throughout the country. It operated in different places, including the Tower of London, and in its heyday it produced money for some 40 countries of the empire. Its current headquarters are in Wales.

According Business Financing, the top ten complete it Sean’s Bar (an Irish pub from 900), the Italian bell factory Pontifical Fonderia Marinelli (1040), the Belgian brewery Affligem Brewery (1074) and the Danish mill Munke molle (1135). However, it is worth clarifying that the 5 longest running companies are all Japanese. The aforementioned Kongo Gumi, the Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan (705), Koman (717) and Hōshi Ryokan (718) inns. Close the list Genda Shigyo (771), a traditional ceremonial paper maker.

On the map of America, the oldest is the Casa de Moneda de México, founded in 1534 by Viceroy Antonio de Mendoza on behalf of the Spanish crown. In the United States, the case of Shirley plantation, a ranch inaugurated in 1613 in the state of Virginia and that continues to this day as a plantation.

In the south of the continent, the ones that lasted the longest are the mints. Those that continue to operate are those of Colombia (1621) and that of Brazil, created in 1694 and which today print real. In Chile, the case of FAMAE (1811) stands out, a company that since its creation manufactures weapons for its armed forces. and the police. In Argentina, it was already said, Business Financing located Banco Provincia. However, it is estimated that in the country there are around 90 centenary companies, which is no small merit.

One of them is the shoe store Los Angelitos (1828), the oldest in the Capital and through which several illustrious figures came to buy, including Perón, Gardel, Borges and Soldi. Created by Domingo Harguindeguy, it began its career as a general store that offered footwear, changed location several times until “it was installed for many years in the most emblematic place, in the pedestrian Florida at 527”, says Valerio Lagrotta, his current owner.

Today Los Angelitos works in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, on Bonpland Street and continues the tradition of artisan manufacturing. Lagrotta confesses that his priority is to keep a brand in force that will celebrate 200 years of history on April 4, 2028. “Actually,” he confessed to Economic– I am a pediatrician and medicine is my main source of income. But Los Angelitos is an important part of my life, my family and the people of Buenos Aires ”.

Other Argentine legends that are active are Delfino, a company focused on maritime trade founded in 1838. Magnasco (1855), Bieckert (1860), Bagley (1864), Canale (1875), Bullrich (1867) also emerged in the 19th century. ) and Aguila (1880), among others. Magnasco was born at the impulse of three Italian brothers (Luis, Fortunato and José), who emigrated from Italy and were pioneers in the production of local cheeses, such as Goya and Chubut.

The Bagley thing deserves to be highlighted: it was created by a farmer with that surname who arrived in 1862 from the United States, escaping from the Civil War. Two years later, he began his remarkable career as a businessman. His first success was to create Hesperidina, the first registered trademark in Argentina.

