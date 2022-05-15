Culiacán, Sinaloa.- It was identified the alleged carjacker who was killed of municipal police during the persecution Saturday in Limón de los Ramos, along the dirt road of Highway Two Hundred that connects this town with Tamarindo north of the city of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The identification was made by his relatives who confirmed in the amphitheater installation the subject with the name of Luis Alberto “N”, 40 years old and who had his address in the Colinas de Riberas subdivision in the Santa Fe sector.

The events were recorded on Saturday afternoon after the alleged carjacking with another accomplice They robbed a subject of his vehicle white nissan of redilas and depriving him of his liberty on board the unit to later give a police chase by some elements of municipal public security, heading to the north exit of the city.

The information provided by the authorities indicated that the criminals began to shoot at the agents who distributed the aggressionbut it was kilometers later when the alleged criminals abandoned the Nissan pickup truck through the Humaya canal on a dirt road, which left the robber dead by bullet impact on board said unit.

Agents from the State Attorney General’s Office attended the site and carried out the corresponding investigations.

It was during the forensic medical examinations carried out that the identity of the body was revealed and his relatives were later notified, who went to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Services (SEMEFO) to claim the body.