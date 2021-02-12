Argentine paleontologists identified a new species of rincosaurus, a herbivorous reptile that inhabited Argentina 230 million years ago, according to an investigation released this Friday.

The fossil remains were found in the Talampaya National Park, in the province of La Rioja, 1,100 km northwest of the Argentine capital, according to the Scientific Dissemination Agency of the National University of La Matanza.

“Were found fragments of the skull of this new species, including premaxillary, maxillary and dental, part of the sacrum, the first vertebrae of the tail and part of the hip “, stated Martín Ezcurra, from the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences.

A team of Argentine paleontologists unveiled Elorhynchus carrolli, a rhincosaur, a herbivorous reptile that lived 230 million years ago. / Telam

“The skull has a highly specialized dentition made up of numerous rows of teeth and a bony beak in the snout that could have been used to process food before it was swallowed, unlike what happens in the vast majority of reptiles” , he specified.

These reptiles had their legs to the sides of the body and the belly close to the ground.

The discovery of this new species “allows us to observe how the transition from the rhinosaurs that lived before the emergence of the first dinosaurs to the rhincosaurs that came to live with these reptiles from 233 million years ago until they became extinct about 227 million years ago occurred. years, “Ezcurra explained.

“This species is very closely related to species from southern Brazil, Tanzania and India,” said the scientist.

This is what the rhinosaurs (Rhynchosauria) looked like.

The species, named Elorhynchus carrolli, allows to deepen the knowledge on the early evolution of the rhinosaurs in the Argentine northwest.

The Talampaya National Park, of about 213,000 hectares, has large paleontological sites and was declared by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site.

