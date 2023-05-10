They identify a new criminal group that intends to take leadership of the control of the cigarette market in the Tepito neighborhood in Mexico City.

According to investigations by journalist Antonio Nieto, andThis new criminal group of Filipino origin that is referred to as “the Filipino mafia”has supposedly arrived with the protection of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) to try to take control of the cigarette trade in the downtown area of ​​the country’s capital.

Reportedly, the news that The Filipini have the support of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the “Mencho”, leader of the CJNGit could be a lie with the aim of obtaining the support of police and criminal groups such as the Tepito Unionmainly the latter, since it is the one that controls crime in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

After the identification of the new criminal cell, uncertainty has been generated as to whether a dispute will begin for control of the area between it and other criminal groups that operate in Tepito and other areas of the mayor Miguel Hidalgo.

However, according to reports, the links with which the Filipini supposedly have are not yet confirmed in Mexico with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Since the middle of the last decade, the CJNG has ventured into Mexico City, although it did so under the so-called Millennium Cartel, a criminal organization that preceded the one led by Nemesio Oseguera, alias ‘El Mencho’. according to the book ‘Narco CDMX’ by journalist Antonio Nieto.

The criminal organizations Tepito Union and the CJNG merged into a group identified as ‘Nueva Alianza’, which is dedicated to collecting property rights in the State of Mexico; It is presumed that they extort up to 100,000 pesos a month from tenants, which has led several to close their businesses by not covering the ‘quota’ and being threatened.

Information from the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) indicates that ‘Nueva Alianza’ operates in municipalities such as: Atizapán de Zaragoza, Cuatitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Ecatepec, Naucalpan, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, among others.