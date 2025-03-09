Why do women live more years than men or because their cognitive deficit tends to be less when they age? A new study on the second X chromosome in women, the so -called ‘X Silent’, throws new information that could explain why the female brain ages better than the masculine. In the long run, this information could benefit people from both sexes with treatments to prevent or reduce the effects of different types of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s.

Women have two X chromosomes, but, before birth, one of these hides in the neighborhood corpuscle, a dense mass of chromatin where this second chromosome remains inactive and does not do much throughout the life of the woman, until it reaches old age.

In an experiment with mice, researchers from the University of California in San Francisco (UCSF) found that this second chromosome, the ‘X Silent’, is activated in females when reaching an age equivalent to 65 years in humans. This awakening brought with it an expression of genes that reinforce brain connections, which increases cognition.

How the brain inhibits fear? A clinical study wants to help patients with post -traumatic stress and anxiety An experiment with mice has revealed a brain mechanism that helps animals to suppress instinctive fear.

“In typical aging, women have a brain that seems younger, with fewer cognitive deficits compared to men,” said Dena Dubal, a professor of neurology at the UCSF and specialist in aging and neurodegenerative diseases. “These results show that the silent X chromosome in women actually wakes up in life, probably helping to stop cognitive deterioration.”

In the experiment, the aforementioned X chromosome expressed about 22 genes in various types of hippocampus cells; Many of these genes play a role in the development of the brain and intellectual disability. “We immediately occurred to us that this could explain how women’s brains are still resistant to typical aging, because men would not have this additional X,” said Margaret Gadek, a postgraduate student at the UCSF and main author of the article published in the academic magazine Science Advances.

Beyond confirming the activation of the second X chromosome, the team of researchers led by Dr. Dubal was given the task of identifying the specific genes that stop cognitive deterioration in females. It was then that they found the probable responsible: PLP1.

The savior gene

The PLP1 gene (proteolipid protein 1) helps to build neuronal insulation, or myelin, in the central nervous system (CNS). Myelin is an insulating layer that surrounds neurons axons, allowing a rapid and efficient transmission in the brain of nerve impulses.

The old female mice had more PLP1 in the hippocampus than the old male mice, which suggests that the additional PLP1 of the second X chromosome made the difference. To demonstrate if the PLP1 could explain the resilience of the female brain, the researchers artificially expressed PLP1 in the hippocampus of old mice, both males and females.

The results showed that the additional PLP1 did provide a brain impulse in both sexesallowing mice to obtain better results in learning and memory tests.

14 key genes find that help thin people lose weight People with some specific genes can lower more kilos in less time, but it does not work without exercise.

A triumph for cognitive health of laboratory mice, but what about humans? The next step for UCSF researchers is to determine whether this second X chromosome is also activated in women when reaching a certain age. The first analysis of brain tissue donated by older adults of both sexes indicate that only women had a higher PLP1 record in a region of the brain similar to that of mice. So there is a reason to follow optimistic about the design of interventions that could amplify genes such as PLP1 to curb cognitive deterioration, regardless of the patient’s sex.

“Cognition is one of our biggest biomedical problems, but things are changing in the brain that ages, and the X chromosome can clearly teach us what is possible,” said Dr. Dubal.