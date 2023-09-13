Madrid. Langiella scourfieldii, species of cyanobacteria that is part of the family Hapalosiphonaceae, It grew among the first land plants 407 million years ago in the Early Devonian.

A new study, published in iScience, reveals that L. scourfieldii It is the oldest species of Hapalosiphonaceae which is known to have colonized Earth. He would have thrived in soils, fresh water, and hot springs, just as his living relatives do today.

Detailed three-dimensional (3D) reconstructions of fossils found in Scotland are helping to better understand how microbial life affected early terrestrial ecosystems.

Christine Strullu-Derrien, lead author of the study, in a statement points out: “with the 3D reconstructions, we could see evidence of branching, characteristic of hapalosiphonaceous cyanobacteria.

“This is interesting because it means that these are the first cyanobacteria of this type found on Earth.”

This is an ancient group of microorganisms. Its fossils are among the oldest discovered, with the oldest and most widely accepted dating back to about 2 billion years ago.

Today, they are one of the largest and most important groups of bacteria. They live in and around aquatic environments virtually everywhere on the planet, such as oceans, fresh water, moist soil, and even Antarctic rocks.

Although they are small and typically single-celled, they often grow in colonies large enough to see with the naked eye and are known for their extensive flowers that stain the water surface blue-green.

These organisms have played an important role in shaping the evolution of life. They perform photosynthesis similar to plants and help create the oxygen-rich atmosphere.

About 2.4 billion years ago, masses of them began the Great Oxygenation Event, when this gas began to replace other components of the atmosphere. This led to what many scientists have described as the first mass extinction, when organisms adapted to anaerobic life began to become extinct.