Football is in mourning. In the last few hours, the death of a 15-year-old player was confirmed, who had been beaten by a rival in a match in Germany, between the minor divisions of JFC Berlin and FC Metz, last Sunday.

Young soccer promise dies lynched by a rival

At the end of the game, there was a violent confrontation between the players of a Berlin team and those of a French team.

In the fight, one of the players from the French team hit the victim on the neck and head, leaving him unconscious, for which he had to be revived and taken to a hospital where brain death was certified.

Then, as the days go by, the minor died “as a result of his serious brain injuries”The Frankfurt Police said in a statement.

The 16-year-old player, suspected of having dealt the fatal blows, is in provisional detention, said the authorities, who continue their investigation into the development of the events.

“This inconceivable, sad and shocking act, during a youth soccer tournament, leaves us speechless but not without actions. On the contrary: it is an invitation for all of us to stand more firmly against violence, in soccer and in the whole of society”reacted the president of the DFB, Bernd Neuendorf.

“We are shocked by what happened. It is extremely sad. We are on the floor. We think of the victim’s colleagues and parents”the organizers said.

FC Metz, the team of the alleged perpetrator, denied on its website that its player had intentionally caused the opponent’s injuries.

Almanya’nın Frankfurt kenti’den düzenlenen U15 Soccer turnuvasında, Fransız takım FC Metz ile Almanya’nın JFC Berlin takımı arasında çıkan kavga sonucu 15 yaşındaki genç bir futbolcu aldığı darbeler sonucu hayata veda etti… İsyan etmemek elde değil pic.twitter.com/HsrHNJNtOC — Eşref (@yeftale) June 1, 2023

Paul, 15 years old, had developed his short career in the Berlin team. In October he turned 16 years old.

“Paul was not only a talented player, but also a loyal friend and a model member of our club. We will always remember his commitment, enthusiasm and positive attitude”said his team.

This Saturday, at 1 pm, a tribute to Paul is expected in the German Cup final, between RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gemeinsam gegen Gewalt – das ist unser eindringlicher gemeinsamer Auftrag. Im Rahmen des #U17EURO-Finals haben wir innegehalten und Paul, der bei einem Jugendturnier an Pfingsten nach einer gewalttätigen Auseinandersetzung sein Leben verloren hat, gedacht. 🕊️🙏#GegenGewalt pic.twitter.com/VMps5cofDw — DFB-Junioren (@DFB_Junioren) June 2, 2023

*With EFE and AFP