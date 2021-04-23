Agents of the Special Group on Citizen Security of the Murcia Local Police They arrested two individuals on Thursday for an alleged crime of robbery with bullying in a supermarket last March 29 at the El Progreso neighborhood. To do this, they used a large firearm and knife.

The responders were on guard duty to prevent security when they found a car, stopped at a traffic light, on Avenida de La Fama, at around 10 p.m., which matched the make, model, color and number of the license plate with the one used by the authors. of a robbery with intimidation committed in a establishment about a month ago.

The driver did not heed the instructions of the police to immobilize the car and ran away at high speed, with danger of being run over by one of the agents.

In his flight for the Polígono de La Paz he entered a cul-de-sac, so the four occupants of the vehicle chose to continue their escape by running in different directions to make it more difficult to stop.

With the collaboration of other patrols, it was possible to reach and arrest two of the suspects: the tourist driver, 43; and a young man, 25 years old, both of Spanish nationality and residents of Murcia.

The latter was carrying a plastic bag in his flight that he tried to hide before being hit on La Gloria street, throwing it over the perimeter fence of a building. The agents verified that it contained two sweatshirts with emblems of the National Police Corps, a pair of cut-resistant gloves and 12 plastic ties.

The two detainees were transferred to the police station for the investigation of the proceedings for an attack and to investigate their possible participation in the crime of robbery with intimidation last month.

The driver has also been accused of alleged reckless driving and road safety offenses for driving without ever obtaining the required license. The vehicle was immobilized and taken to the municipal warehouse, available to the police, for the purposes of the ongoing investigation.