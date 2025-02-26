They hunt the deputy of Vox at the Congress Flores Juberías committing a serious traffic infraction in Valencia

The deputy of Vox in the Congress of Deputies, Carlos Flores Ruberías, has been hunted by a neighbor of Valencia while performing an action with his motorcycle in which he could have committed a serious traffic infraction. The events occurred on Monday, February 24 at 4:00 p.m. and in the video that has had access Eldiario.es is observed to the politician to cross with his motorcycle irregularly Pérez Galdós de València avenue.

The Valencia City Council recognizes in some equality awards to the deputy of Vox convicted of abuse Carlos Flores

To perform that maneuver, Flores Juberías has to omit a mandatory direction, circulate in the opposite direction a few meters and exceed a continuous line. In addition, although it is not observed in the images, a red traffic light could have been skipped.

Flores Juberías had its Royal Enfield Classic 500 Desert Storm motorcycle, declared before the Congress of Deputies, or parked in the wax of Literato Street Gabriel Miró or came from it.

To save about 300 meters in Campanar, the deputy of Vox decided to continue straight and commit all kinds of irregularities to join Pérez Galdós in the direction of Al Cruce with Avenida del Cid and later San Vicente Street.

This newspaper has contacted the deputy and shown the video of the infraction. “There is not much to talk about. I am sure that you will publish the news with great pleasure; And I, if they impose it, I will pay quickly the corresponding fine, ”he said.