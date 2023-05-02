New Lion.- twelve men and three womenpresumed members of a sign of the organized crimewere arrested by elements of civil force state, on suspicion of his involvement in the murder of two municipal police in Zuazua days ago.

In a statement posted on social media, the civil force of New Lion details that “intelligence work and a tactical deployment of civil force led to the arrest of 15 peoplepresumed members of a drug cartel organized crime with national presence, during the day of this Monday”.

It was through three interrelated operations in the municipalities of Guadeloupe and San nicolas de los herosthat the state troopers they achieved the multiple capturecontinues the corporation.

The first of the actions occurred around 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel located on Universidad Avenue, in the Chapultepec neighborhood, in San Nicolás de los Garza.

There they detained three men and three women; They identified themselves as Éricka "N" and Cinthia "N", both 23 years old; Ana "N", 47 years old; Guillermo "N" and Luis "N", both 43 years old; and José "N", 40 years old. The latter is identified as the leader of the criminal cell that operated in municipalities such as El Carmen, Salinas Victoria, Ciénega de Flores, Zuazua, Guadalupe and Escobedo, Nuevo León, says the Civil Force.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., in San Nicolás de los Garza, two men identified as Joel “N”, 37 years old, were apprehended; and José “N”, 22; the events occurred on DaVinci and Rubens streets, in the Residencial Nogalar neighborhood.

In the third deployment, the Civil Force captured seven people, men, identified as: Alexis “N”, 19 years old; Cristian “N”, 22 years old; Luis “N”, 24 years old; Arturo “N”, 19 years old; Carlos “N”, 20 years old; José “N”, 22 years old; and Oziel “N”, 20 years old.

All of them were captured on San Sebastián avenue and Antiguo Camino a Cadereyta, in the Los Lermas neighborhood, in Guadeloupe.

In total, they were secured four automatic riflesseven pistolstwo tactical vests, dose of dope and the glassand two vehicles.

Civil Force made the 15 detainees and everything insured available to the Public Ministry to continue with the inquiries.

Involved in police crime

The Civil Force points out that this criminal group would be related to the recent attack on municipal police officers in Zuazua.

On Friday, April 21, father and son, both police officers from the municipality of Zuazua, Nuevo León, were shot to death.