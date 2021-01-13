The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia and the Local Police of Caravaca de la Cruz carried out an investigation aimed at clarifying several robberies with force in shops of the municipality, which resulted in the identification, location and arrest of an experienced criminal who is allegedly responsible for the crimes of robbery with force, robbery with violence, damages, theft and resistance to agents of the authority. After being brought to justice, he entered prison.

The investigation began in November of last year, when the Civil Guard learned of a series of robberies, perpetrated in shops in the municipality of Caravaca de la Cruz in a short period of time, which had generated some social alarm. From that moment, the investigators gathered evidence from the different criminal scenarios, which allowed them to find out that there were coincidences in the ‘modus operandi’ used to access the premises, as well as the type of object stolen, mainly cash registers and cash registers, some of which were found abandoned in the vicinity of the businesses that were attacked.

All these traces made one suspect that the robberies could have been committed by the same person who acted taking advantage of night mobility limitations to avoid the presence of witnesses. The investigation continued with the viewing of the images of the video surveillance cameras of the establishments in which an individual appeared who, despite trying to hide his face, coincided with the physical characteristics of a known criminal.

The young man had previously been detained by the Guard, in the framework of the Malek and Salbaye operations, as the alleged perpetrator of a wave of robberies in homes and businesses, that occurred in the months of September and October in the municipalities of Moratalla and Caravaca de la Cruz.

The Civil Guard and the Local Police of Caravaca de la Cruz established a series of surveillance devices aimed at preventing future robberies in shops in the area and at locating the suspect, who was known to He did not have a fixed address and frequently changed his location, which made it difficult to locate. In one of these police devices, the agents surprised him in the vicinity of a family home, where he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with force (5), robbery with violence, damage, theft and resistance to agents of the authority . At the time of his identification, he tried to get away from the agents and flee, offering resistance.

The detainee – a 21-year-old Moroccan male, a resident of Caravaca de la Cruz and with a long criminal record – and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Examining Court number 3 of Caravaca de la Cruz, whose owner has ordered their entry into prison.