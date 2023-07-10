Coahuila de Zaragoza.- Four people were arrested in a operational to combat the robberies in the Monterrey-Saltillo highway.

The foregoing was the result of the agreement of the Coordination Table made last Thursday between the Attorney General of Coahuila, Gerardo Marqués Guevara, and the National Guard, reported in a bulletin from the Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office.

The elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency they captured Cesar Alejandro, Sonia Maricela, Cesar Jaime and Carlos Ricardo, originating of the state of New Lionwho are likely responsible for the robbery of two trailers.

The facts happened in the past July 7thwhen the emergency system reported the theft of two trucks loaded with merchandise on Monterrey-Saltillo highway.

aboard a vehicle, four peoplethree men and one women forced with threats of firearm to the drivers to stopfor steal vehicles and goods.

Once the drivers were released, they reported the facts to the transport company and the emergency system, for which reason a operational set to stop the criminals and recover the trailers.

The security forces detected one of the units so the probable perpetrators were arrested by elements of the State Attorney General’s Office.