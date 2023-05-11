Another large group of Colombians arrived this Thursday at the aEl Dorado International Airport, in Bogotá, after being returned from the United States. Once again, they expressed the drama due to the ill-treatment they have received from the immigration authorities of that country.

America treated us horrible. For those people who pursue that dream, it is better that they look for another country

One of the testimonials of a woman talks about the “humiliating” treatment she and her family received from US immigration.

The woman pointed out that all the migrants were locked up in cells for around 10 days, in which They fed them potatoes, water, apples and a ‘black’ bread that caused them stomach upset.

“The treatment of women was horrible, they humiliated us”, said the woman in an interview with City tv.

In addition, he recounted that the They handcuffed their necks, hands, and feet, and tied their bellies to board a plane, without announcing that they would return to Colombia.

Colombians returned from the United States. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Seeing that they were being treated as “criminals,” the woman objected to handcuffing her children, who they are minorsa fact that annoyed the people who guarded them proceeding to use violence against her husband and children, “they laughed at us”, the woman pointed out.

in the midst of tears, the migrant asked for forgiveness saying that she had done nothing wrong and stated: “America treated us horrible. For those people who pursue that dream, it is better that they look for another country“, revealed.

Likewise, an older adult affirmed that in case of not obeying the rules of the Americans, They were placed in a cold room where they took away the only item they were given to cover themselves: a thermal bag.

In addition, another man, who was in the United States for 7 days, She said through tears that although she asked several times about her daughter’s condition, they never gave her an answer.

At this time, around 20 migrants, who await help from the National Governmentare housed in a lodging located in the Normandy sector.

The director of Colombian Migration, Carlos Fernando García, pointed out: “There were children who arrived in very poor condition, they arrived vomiting and with a strong cough, these minors are being cared for,” he concluded.

The official also called on the US government to guarantee a better process.

