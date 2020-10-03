The founder of the Nizhny Novgorod branch of the “Church of the Flying Pasta Monster” businessman Mikhail Iosilevich suggested that the search was for journalists Irina Slavina a strong psychological blow that prompted her to commit suicide, reports “Climb“.

“It’s hard to talk about motives. I think the search influenced her the most. Systematic harassment for several years and a search as the most powerful blow. This is called a “search”, but this is a robbery, not a search. They take away computers, telephones, things of children, husband, all valuable things that have and do not matter for the business, they take everything away. And they took away the means of production, the computers on which she made her media. In the video, she drives away a passer-by who is trying to extinguish her, that is, her decision was very firm. And it was not spontaneous “, – he said.

As “FACTS” wrote, earlier the video of the self-immolation of the editor-in-chief of the independent Internet edition “Koza Press” Irina Slavina, who called the Russian Federation to blame for her death, was posted on the network.



171

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter