La Cruz, Elota.- With a large call from the participants and attendees, the Municipal Youth Institute held the first edition of the “Tianguis for Young Entrepreneurs” in La Cruz, Elota, Sinaloa.

The director of the IMJU, Roberto Carlos Covarrubias Favela, and members of the Cabildo led the inaugural ribbon cutting of the event on the esplanade of the “Miguel Hidalgo” municipal square, in the city of La Cruz.

Nearly 25 young people participated in this first edition, promoting their local brands clothing, cosmetics, accessories, dolls, desserts, snacks and plants.

Covarrubias Favela indicated that The tianguis seeks to motivate young people from Elotán, provide them with a space and the opportunity to market their products and services.being one of the charges of the mayor Ana Karen Val Medina.

He described the event as a success due to the good response of the young entrepreneurs and the people who came to the place, for which he announced that the institute plans to carry it out continuously.

“It seeks to boost the economy of entrepreneurial people, of the young entrepreneurs that we have here in the municipality.”

“The response of the citizens was very good, a lot of people attended the event on Sunday and also the entrepreneurs who exhibited their sales there, they were also very happy for all the people’s attendance and because there was a lot of sale of their products”, said.

The IMJU director called on young people to be encouraged to participate in the tianguis, as it is a space designed for them and to boost the local economy.