Ciudad Juarez.- In an effort to promote prevention and proper management of domestic violence, agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, belonging to the Specialized Directorate on Domestic and Gender Violence (DEVIFG), held a series of talks at the ‘Mezquital’ community center.

This activity took place on August 9 and was aimed at women in the community, with the aim of providing them with tools and knowledge to confront and prevent situations of violence in the family environment.

More than 30 women participated in the event, during which they received detailed information on crucial issues related to personal safety and the prevention of domestic violence.

One of the main tools presented was the “violentometer”, a resource that allows identifying the different types and degrees of violence that can occur in a relationship.

This tool is essential for distinguishing between physical, psychological, sexual and economic violence, and for adopting appropriate prevention and reporting measures.

The officers explained how the “violentometer” helps to recognize signs of violence in its different forms and emphasized the importance of reporting violence in a timely manner to prevent the situation from worsening. The session also included information on preventive measures that women can take to protect themselves and how to act if they find themselves in a risky situation.

In addition, information was provided on resources available to victims of violence, including shelters and support networks for women in crisis situations.

The services offered by DEVIFG were detailed, including support during the reporting process, to ensure that women have the necessary support at each stage of the procedure.

In another important aspect, the use of the mobile application “Juárez Emergencia” was promoted, which serves as an alternative to the 911 emergency number.

This app is free to download and provides a quick and efficient way to request help in emergency situations.

During the talk, how to use the application was explained and community numbers for the different districts were provided to facilitate access to local assistance. The activity at the ‘Mezquital’ community center underlines the Municipal Public Security Secretariat’s ongoing commitment to improving the safety and well-being of women in the community.

Through these discussions and the provision of resources, DEVIFG seeks to empower women to identify and address situations of violence, as well as foster a safer and more community-supported environment.