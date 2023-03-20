Yet another tragedy on the Italian highways: Matteo Cosenza lost his life after the crash of the car in which he was travelling

He was called Matthew Cosenza the 27-year-old boy who yesterday, on the A14 motorway, near the toll booths of Ancona north and south, lost his life following a tragic road accident. All rescue and resuscitation attempts were useless for him.

A Sunday it’s a particularly bitter weekends on Italian roads and motorways where, as too often happens, several people have lost their lives following tragic road accidents.

At 4:30 in the morning yesterday, Sunday 19 March, yet another accident occurred on the A14 motorwaybetween the toll booths of Ancona Sud and Ancona Nord.

Two boys aged 34 and 27 were traveling northbound in a Red Fiat Doblowhen for reasons yet to be ascertained the vehicle hit the guard rail and was overturned.

Passers-by warned the emergency services, who reached the scene of the accident in a few minutes. For Matteo Cosenza, the 27 year old boy who was traveling in the passenger seat, unfortunately, there was nothing to do.

The 34 years old who was instead driving the car, was transported to the nearby Torrette hospital in Ancona in very serious conditions, but not in danger of life.

Who was Matteo Cosenza

Matteo Cosenza lived in Centobuchi of Montepradonea small hamlet in the province of Ascoli Piceno.

He also worked there, in the family business, the Metal Pipelinesa company specialized in the installation of extraction, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

The news of his sudden disappearance immediately spread throughout the village, leaving Nello despondency all who knew and loved him. Many have shown their pain on the web.

Sergio Loggimayor of Montepradone, in a touching post on social media recalled the boy with emotion and expressed condolences and closeness, on his behalf and of the entire citizenry, to the boy’s family.

The accident in which Matteo lost his life occurred just 24 hours and a few kilometers away from the one in which it was the turn of Matteo to lose his life. Andrew Pellicciotta29-year-old footballer from Castel Frentano, in the province of Chieti. The boy had crashed into a guard rail on the stretch of the A14 between Francavilla al Mare and Miglianico, near a construction site.