The three brothers, of Moroccan origins, were only 10, 14 and 18 years old: the eldest was practicing driving

An absolute tragedy took place in the early afternoon of yesterday in Bertinoro, in the province of Forlì Cesena. Three brothers aged 10, 14 and 18 lost their lives after the car driven by one of them, the oldest, was crushed by a silo containing animal feed. For the 3 boys there was nothing to do.

Those are shocking images that come from Bertinoroa small town of just over 10 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Forlì and Cesena.

In the early afternoon yesterday, a car it was literally crushed by a silo tank filled with animal feed.

There were three boys in the car, three brothers of Moroccan originswho all lost their lives on the spot.

The accident occurred in the square in front of the Casagrande company, a company that deals with breeding and sale of poultryapparently run by the uncle of the three victims.

The eldest of them, a young girl of only 18, was performing driving tests. He was in fact in possession of the pink sheet and would soon have taken the regular leave.

Shortly before, the girl’s request to her younger brothers, who were only 10 and 14 years old, to go up with her.

The car would hit the support posts of the silo and the latter would have been enchanted, to then fall straight onto the car.

Condolences for the death of the three brothers

I immediately intervened on the spot Fire fighters, who lifted the silos with a crane and then extracted the three brothers from the vehicle. It wasn’t there for them nothing to do.

Jessica Allegnimayor of Bertinoro, spoke words of closeness to the family of the three young people:

I was shocked to learn of this terrible tragedy and right now my thoughts turn to the people who lost their lives and their families. I learned that among the victims of the accident there would also be minors and this makes the story even more painful. Not being able to be present on the spot, I am in constant contact with the forces of order who intervened, waiting for the causes of the tragedy to be clarified and ascertained.

The three boys lived in Meldola.