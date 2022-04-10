Firefighters had to go this Sunday morning to the Murcian district of Aljucer to extinguish the fire that occurred in a house. The flames originated in the kitchen of the house, at number 359 of the El Palmar highway.

The owners of the house, two elderly people with mobility problems, managed to be helped by one of their daughters.

Local police and firefighters from the Murcia City Council attended the scene of the event. The homeowners did not require health care.