Ciudad Juarez.– Seeing the need of the community of the Mater Dolorosa parish, located in the south of the city, they organized a grief workshop open to the entire population.

The grief workshop is open to anyone in the city who needs to heal from a human, economic or property loss, said Guadalupe López, a thanatologist and instructor of the course.

The focus will be on the thanatological, psychological and spiritual point of view, the interviewee mentioned.

López said that they started these workshops in 2010 due to the emotional after-effects of violence in the city, and when they saw that after the pandemic, people were also emotionally affected, they decided to take it up again.

The courses are offered on an ongoing basis. A few weeks ago, a workshop was concluded. They have also been offered in other parishes, schools and in the Cereso, said López.

The workshop will begin on September 7 at 6:00 p.m. and will last 12 two-hour sessions. People who do not have 50 pesos to donate can attend for free, he said.

“We work on thanatology and also spirituality, as three-dimensional beings that we are in mind and spirit, it encompasses the three areas of our being,” said the interviewee.

She said she was left feeling pain and panic due to the absence of her loved ones since the pandemic.

In the parish, prayers are held for the deceased during the Eucharistic ceremonies on Sundays and they are prayed for for nine days. They are also allowed to bring the deceased’s photo; this is done so that the mourners can accept the loss, said Lopez.

He explained that during the workshop, the internal violence that arises when one goes through situations not only of human loss, but also of incidents such as property theft, grief over loss of health or economic issues is discussed.

The parish is located on Grosella and Ixcoalt streets, in the Infonavit Aeropuerto neighborhood.

Those interested can call (656) 447-2666. (Verónica Domínguez)