Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A woman was found in an inconvenient condition in a hotel located on the Los Mochis-Topolobampo highway, this noon.

The information indicates that the 911 emergency service reported that they needed help in the building to attend to the woman. Later, paramedics from the Municipal Medical Emergency Services of Ahome (Summa) arrived at the scene, as well as preventive municipal agents.

Thus, at first glance, the female did not present wounds produced by stab, fire, or blows. However, she was taken to a hospital to be checked by doctors.

In addition, state investigative police officers went to the hospital to take charge of the proceedings to find out exactly what happened inside the hotel.