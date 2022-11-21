Mariacristina Masocco’s friends heard her scream and then never saw her again: the tragedy on the Comedon Pass, in the Belluno area

Yet another tragedy in the Italian mountains. Yesterday afternoon, Sunday 20 November, a 26-year-old girl from Feltre lost her life after falling down an escarpment on Passo Comedon, in the Belluno area. Her name was Mariacristina Masocco and for her the rescuers could not do anything except ascertain her death.

The winter season is upon us and unfortunately, like every year, the feared ones reappear mountain accidents.

Last weekend, hundreds of kilometers away from each other, they lost their lives two young hikers.

Saturday morning, Roberto Testa and his friend Umberto had left their Colleferro to reach the Mount Majella, in Abruzzo. After reaching the top they started the descent and one of them, Roberto, slipped on the ice and fell for about 100 metres.

Due to the adverse weather, it took the rescuers hours to reach him and his heart, weakened by thehypothermiahe succumbed a few hours later to the hospital Chieti.

Like Roberto, Mariacristina too had gone out for an excursion with friends in the mountains. The 4, two boys and two girls, had gone up to yesterday Punta Comedonin the Belluno area.

Unfortunately, the irreparable happened during the descent. The three boys who were further back heard Mariacristina Masocco to scream and then a clatter of stones.

Pain for the death of Mariacristina Masocco

The three friends of the 26-year-old immediately alerted the authoritywho on board the helicopters reached the point indicated at about 2300 meters above sea level.

After picked up the three boys looked for Mariacristina, identifying her in a point about 2000 meters above sea level, unfortunately already lifeless.

The news immediately reached the valley, a Feltre, towns where the 26-year-old was born and lived. The message of condolence published by the mayor is very touching Viviana Fusaro: